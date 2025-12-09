Sentinus LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sentinus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

