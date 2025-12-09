SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total transaction of $28,650,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,479.20. This trade represents a 72.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $6,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,600. The trade was a 27.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 151,073 shares of company stock worth $67,326,816 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $442.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.