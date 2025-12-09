SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 32,316 NIKE, Inc. $NKE

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

