SVB Wealth LLC Invests $3.44 Million in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,646,208,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 71.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,517,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $784.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $885.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $854.62.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.94.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

