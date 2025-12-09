Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $642,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EWG stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

