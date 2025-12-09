SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.65.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 182,034 shares of company stock valued at $43,297,979 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $259.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $367.09. The company has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

