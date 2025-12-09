L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

