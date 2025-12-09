Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 1,662 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $315.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

