L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBBB. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 349.3% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

