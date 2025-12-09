L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $503,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $259.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $261.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
