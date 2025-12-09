New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Oklo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKLO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.87.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $773,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,854.72. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $518,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,280.40. This represents a 30.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,800 shares of company stock worth $51,531,823. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

