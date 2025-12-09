Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and seven have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.5357.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $314.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $302,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,580. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.