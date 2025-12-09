Marshall Wace LLP Has $25.84 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,124 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

