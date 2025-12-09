Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) versus Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Financial Comparison

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Pervasip”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.87 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.84 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.07 $16.92 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -41.44% -14.71% -7.29% Pervasip N/A N/A -39.92%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 6 2 0 2.11 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Pervasip.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Pervasip on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.