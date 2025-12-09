GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,166,000 after buying an additional 146,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 86.6% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,361,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

