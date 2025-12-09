Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.08 Million in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,698 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,923 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $5,538,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AU opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

