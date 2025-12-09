Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,377,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,151,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

In other Shake Shack news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,481.98. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHAK opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

