Natixis Sells 18,689 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Natixis trimmed its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after purchasing an additional 384,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,079,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after buying an additional 1,458,093 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,666,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,618,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.72.

Dollar General Trading Down 6.2%

Dollar General stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

