CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Financial Comparison

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVS Health and IceCure Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health $372.81 billion 0.26 $4.61 billion $0.38 201.14 IceCure Medical $3.29 million 14.29 -$15.32 million ($0.26) -2.63

Volatility and Risk

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CVS Health has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Health and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health 0.12% 11.45% 3.40% IceCure Medical -513.95% -243.68% -123.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVS Health and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health 0 4 20 2 2.92 IceCure Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25

CVS Health presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 285.01%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than CVS Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CVS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVS Health beats IceCure Medical on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. The Health Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, specialty and mail order pharmacy, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, CMS, plans offered on public health insurance, and other sponsors of health benefit plans. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. It operates online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies and on-site pharmacies, retail specialty pharmacy stores, compounding pharmacies and branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

