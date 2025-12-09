Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,212,391 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

