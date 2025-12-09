Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 230.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,389 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 80.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

