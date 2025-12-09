Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,203 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

NYSE SF opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corporation has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $126.69.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

