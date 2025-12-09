L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $929,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 501,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,858 shares during the period.

VNQI opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

