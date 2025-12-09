L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $688,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 5,220.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 54,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 279.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.6%

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

