Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.15 Million Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,243,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 91,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $646,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 416,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,679.20. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,680 shares of company stock worth $1,164,401. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

