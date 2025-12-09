Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 6,323 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after buying an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,443,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,018,629,000 after buying an additional 112,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $534,936,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Corning by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,337,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,053.75. This represents a 56.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

