Ossiam Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ossiam grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 446.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,956 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

