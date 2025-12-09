Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Red Violet, Inc. $RDVT

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Red Violet by 740.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 252,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 222,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Red Violet by 27.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Stock Up 4.2%

RDVT stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $784.95 million, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Maclachlan sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $97,441.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 358,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,397,382.85. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Reilly sold 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $97,441.45. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 231,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,892.10. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,182,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Red Violet

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

