The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:SHW opened at $327.23 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $385.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

