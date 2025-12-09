Natixis Purchases 53,201 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5,220.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ MANH opened at $176.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average is $198.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.