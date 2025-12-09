Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,772 Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $547.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $558.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $537.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.83.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

