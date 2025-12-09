Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GDS Holdings $GDS

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in GDS by 2,390.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of GDS by 83,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ GDS opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $405.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. GDS had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 49.60%.GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Macquarie set a $46.70 price target on GDS in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

