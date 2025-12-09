Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 12.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hippo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hippo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hippo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hippo

In related news, CFO Guy Zeltser sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $194,033.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,790.28. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Price Performance

HIPO opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $759.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 21.30%.The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIPO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $45.00 target price on Hippo and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

