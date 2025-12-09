Natixis Makes New $17.45 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,428 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,157,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,395,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 152.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,998,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.3%

FBIN stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

