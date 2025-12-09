Natixis Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Natixis grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,833 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,522,000 after acquiring an additional 275,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,248,000 after buying an additional 648,125 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after buying an additional 260,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,249,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

