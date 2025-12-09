Natixis Buys 102,158 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Natixis lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 877.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,158 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,994,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 957.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,091,000 after buying an additional 478,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,809,000 after buying an additional 423,891 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $177.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.