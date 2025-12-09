Natixis Purchases 162,767 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Natixis lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1,374.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,403.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 409,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 382,129 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 210,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

