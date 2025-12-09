Natixis Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

Natixis grew its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 964.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wabtec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,830,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,410,000 after buying an additional 186,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,194,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 36.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,614,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after buying an additional 434,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $433,095.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,277.16. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,455 shares of company stock worth $6,651,219 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

