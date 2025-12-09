Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $189.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,324 shares of company stock valued at $245,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

