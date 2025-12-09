Natixis Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Natixis increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6,959.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 576,136 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 80.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Franklin Resources by 245.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE BEN opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

