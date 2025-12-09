Ossiam Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Ossiam lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $706.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $677.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

