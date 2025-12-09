Natixis Buys 79,271 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8,663.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6,555.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 189,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 187,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Atlassian by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 304,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,783,000 after buying an additional 262,604 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,705,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 117,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,837.80. Following the sale, the director owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,864.60. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the sale, the president owned 242,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,181 shares of company stock valued at $92,174,218. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TEAM opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average of $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

