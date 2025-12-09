Natixis Acquires 63,378 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Natixis increased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1,852.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pool were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pool by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of POOL opened at $236.92 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $229.63 and a 1-year high of $380.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Pool’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

