Natixis Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Natixis bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.



