Natixis Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,849 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MetLife were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in MetLife by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 72,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MetLife by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,059,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.