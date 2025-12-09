Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 323.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.95.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

