Ossiam Purchases 17,700 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $4,777,385 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

