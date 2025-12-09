Ossiam Acquires 67,013 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 810.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,013 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,215,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,816,000 after acquiring an additional 791,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

