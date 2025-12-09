Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $2,270,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,008,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $995.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $924.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $812.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

