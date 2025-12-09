Ossiam Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Ossiam raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 844.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,641 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Moderna by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 12.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.11. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $48.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price target on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

